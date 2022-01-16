Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 455,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,724 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $99,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total value of $368,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $323.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.75.

NYSE ALB opened at $233.67 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $133.82 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.42.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.