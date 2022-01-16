Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in Albemarle by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 16.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 18,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $233.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $133.82 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.75.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total transaction of $368,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

