Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.04. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of -0.20.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 26.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $477,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 25.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 49,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 40,877.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 81,755 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. 58.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

