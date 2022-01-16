Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) Shares Down 0.2%

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) dropped 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.67 and last traded at $18.91. Approximately 34,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 34,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF makes up about 2.1% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned about 8.47% of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.