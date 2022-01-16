Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 228,502 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,701,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,502 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $128,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,023,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $79.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.96. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $91.46. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $475,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,812,981.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,561 shares of company stock worth $2,913,392. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

