Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $139.50 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,967 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $139,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Equinix by 3.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,915,000 after purchasing an additional 31,062 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Equinix by 577.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Equinix by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,937,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Equinix by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,305,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $746.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.21, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $800.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $813.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equinix from $890.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $875.22.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

