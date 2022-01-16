Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,958,171 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,337 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $121,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 30.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 61.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $780,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $195,584.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZION has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

ZION opened at $70.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $71.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

