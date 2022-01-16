Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 390,032 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 13.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,483,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 390,032 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $136,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SEE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 48,492 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $67.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.78 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SEE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.