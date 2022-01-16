Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 57,915 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 988,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 57,915 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $143,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $142.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.03. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.55.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.69.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

