Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 62,157 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,779,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 62,157 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $125,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 478.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,619,000 after purchasing an additional 675,316 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after purchasing an additional 703,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

VLO stock opened at $85.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of -78.16, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $85.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -359.63%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

