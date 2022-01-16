Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Holdings Decreased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,122,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,941 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $118,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 87.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 54.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $60.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.43. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

