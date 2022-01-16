Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $113.94 Million Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 77.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286,724 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.13% of Snowflake worth $113,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Snowflake by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW opened at $289.59 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $347.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.03.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.46, for a total value of $21,165,177.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,109,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,152,392 shares of company stock worth $749,422,907. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

