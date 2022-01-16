Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $133.53 Million Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 20,703.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,835,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,822,105 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $133,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kohl’s by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,732,000 after purchasing an additional 249,484 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 581,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Kohl’s by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 450,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen upped their price target on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.54.

NYSE KSS opened at $47.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $42.68 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average of $52.09.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

