Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 30,494 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 886,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,494 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $90,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $109.47 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $83.18 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.93.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

