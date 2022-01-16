Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Raised to $130.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.33.

NYSE ALL opened at $124.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.06. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $102.55 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allstate will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.9% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.5% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

