Ally Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 14,000 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ally Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $16,752,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,376 shares of company stock worth $24,927,397 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.45.

Shares of NKE opened at $148.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $234.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.41.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.