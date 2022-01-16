Ally Financial Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ally Financial Inc. boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in FedEx by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 6.7% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 2.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 8.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $256.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

