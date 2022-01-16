Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Boosted by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.8% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Alphabet by 29.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $1,521,000. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $992,000. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,237.31.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,789.61 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,711.71 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,894.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,798.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

