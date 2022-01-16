AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 73,051 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 527.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,051 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 7,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.30.

NYSE PHM opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average is $51.99. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

