AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 377.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,889 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 435.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities started coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

VFC opened at $72.25 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $65.34 and a one year high of $90.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.31%.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

