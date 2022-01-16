AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,685 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,251 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $393,330,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Humana by 186.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,499,000 after acquiring an additional 448,859 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 32.3% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 778,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,530,000 after acquiring an additional 190,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Humana by 87.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 335,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,712,000 after acquiring an additional 157,127 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $486.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.21.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUM opened at $391.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $438.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.90.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

