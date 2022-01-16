AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,275 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,464,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $96.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.35. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $98.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 52.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

