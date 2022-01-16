AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 21,029 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,029 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 60,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,364 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 147,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 25,348 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 76,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALLY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.71.

In other news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $139,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,540 shares of company stock worth $2,087,774. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $52.64 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $36.33 and a one year high of $56.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day moving average of $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.15%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

