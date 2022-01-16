Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $150,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to announce $150,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $200,000.00. Altimmune reported sales of $2.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 93.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year sales of $1.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.22 million, with estimates ranging from $440,000.00 to $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,431.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

ALT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Altimmune in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of ALT stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.84. 766,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,867. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $24.61. The company has a market cap of $311.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Altimmune during the second quarter valued at $274,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Altimmune during the second quarter valued at $415,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Altimmune during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Altimmune by 6.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 275,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altimmune during the second quarter valued at $152,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

