Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$68.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIF shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$72.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Altus Group stock traded down C$1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting C$65.99. 49,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,220. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$67.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$63.84. The stock has a market cap of C$2.90 billion and a PE ratio of 119.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.62. Altus Group has a 12 month low of C$47.81 and a 12 month high of C$72.33.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$151.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$147.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altus Group will post 2.0200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.30%.

In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total transaction of C$134,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,370,847.68.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

