Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lowered by American Asset Management Inc.

American Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 226 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.6% of American Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. American Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,366,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16.6% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 380 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.2% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 516 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 51.5% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 3,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,415,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Forty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,201.88.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,242.76 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,438.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,427.69. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.43, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

