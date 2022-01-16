Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 42.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,845 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 63,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $75.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.17. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

