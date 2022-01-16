American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,601,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $14,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 307.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 616.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $112,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

AXL stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.42.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

