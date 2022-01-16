American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Cut to $38.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.43.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.36. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 198.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

