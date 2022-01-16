American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $535,017. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $90.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.81.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.