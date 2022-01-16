American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,097 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Software were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of American Software during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Software by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Software during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Software by 448.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Software alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $159,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $374,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $24.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $829.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.82. American Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $33.26.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 million. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.72%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA).

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.