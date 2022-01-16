American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.63.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $250.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.09%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

