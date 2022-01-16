Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,995,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,969 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $116,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,060,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,042,000 after buying an additional 2,138,166 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 17,889,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,321,000 after buying an additional 1,163,800 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $257,989,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,512,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,044,000 after buying an additional 968,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 32.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,670,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,766,000 after buying an additional 1,627,893 shares in the last quarter.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.80. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -293.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

