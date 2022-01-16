Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Holdings Trimmed by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $328.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.32. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.77 and a 52 week high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.38%.

AMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.33.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,776 shares of company stock worth $22,149,231 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

