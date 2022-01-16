Analysts Anticipate Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.52 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) will report $5.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.51 billion and the highest is $5.55 billion. Avnet posted sales of $4.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year sales of $22.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.94 billion to $22.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $22.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.56 billion to $22.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Avnet stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,111. Avnet has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the second quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 103,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 67.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 26,070 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the second quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 44.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539 shares during the period. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

