Analysts Anticipate Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Holley’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holley will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Holley.

Get Holley alerts:

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $159.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.44 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HLLY shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Holley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Holley in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,547,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Holley in the 2nd quarter valued at $660,000. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter worth $1,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Holley stock opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60. Holley has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $13.64.

About Holley

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holley (HLLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.