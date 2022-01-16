Analysts Anticipate Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.17). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

In related news, CFO Thomas Fennimore purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $240,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Simoncini purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $160,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 29,586 shares of company stock worth $455,141. 43.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,357,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 160,851 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,944,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,944,000. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.42. 3,375,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,694,650. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.26. Luminar Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $40.98.

Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

