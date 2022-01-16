Analysts Anticipate RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to Post $0.54 EPS

Analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) will announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.52. RE/MAX posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.80 million. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a positive return on equity of 44.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

RMAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in RE/MAX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 94,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMAX traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.97. 95,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.02 million, a PE ratio of -32.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average is $31.78. RE/MAX has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $43.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is currently -97.87%.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

