Analysts Anticipate Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to Post $0.01 EPS

Brokerages expect Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is ($0.32). Sinclair Broadcast Group posted earnings of $6.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 99.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full-year earnings of ($4.63) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sinclair Broadcast Group.
Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 895.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SBGI stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.25. The stock had a trading volume of 645,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,500. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average is $28.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.44.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.
