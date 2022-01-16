Analysts Anticipate Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to Post $0.01 EPS

Brokerages expect Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is ($0.32). Sinclair Broadcast Group posted earnings of $6.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 99.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full-year earnings of ($4.63) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share.

SBGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 895.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBGI stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.25. The stock had a trading volume of 645,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,500. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average is $28.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

