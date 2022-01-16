Analysts Anticipate The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.00 Million

Equities analysts expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) to report sales of $15.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $16.00 million. Alkaline Water reported sales of $10.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full-year sales of $62.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.37 million to $62.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $80.66 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $87.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 52.61% and a negative return on equity of 308.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTER. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of WTER stock remained flat at $$1.13 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 809,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,145. The company has a market cap of $117.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57. Alkaline Water has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

About Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

