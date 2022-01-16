Analysts Anticipate TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for TMC the metals’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TMC the metals will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.38). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TMC the metals.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMC shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Andrei Karkar purchased 748,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $1,497,914.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerard Barron purchased 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $49,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 811,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,700 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMC opened at $1.53 on Thursday. TMC the metals has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46.

TMC the metals Company Profile

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

