Analysts Anticipate Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.78 Million

Brokerages expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to announce $28.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zogenix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the highest is $39.00 million. Zogenix reported sales of $8.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 238.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year sales of $83.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.08 million to $94.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $175.50 million, with estimates ranging from $141.30 million to $223.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The business had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.95.

In other news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $62,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZGNX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Zogenix in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zogenix by 81.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 18.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the third quarter valued at about $208,000.

ZGNX stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $891.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.74. Zogenix has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

