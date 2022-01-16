Analysts Expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.73 Million

Brokerages expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will announce $30.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.06 million and the lowest is $30.40 million. Bridgewater Bancshares posted sales of $25.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year sales of $115.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.60 million to $116.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $130.36 million, with estimates ranging from $128.20 million to $132.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 968,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 325,562 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,643,000. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 255,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 99,265 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,954,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after acquiring an additional 85,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 341,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 72,017 shares in the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.15. 26,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $509.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.06.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.