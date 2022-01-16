Analysts Expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.73 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will announce sales of $30.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.40 million and the highest is $31.06 million. Bridgewater Bancshares posted sales of $25.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year sales of $115.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.60 million to $116.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $130.36 million, with estimates ranging from $128.20 million to $132.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of BWB traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.15. 26,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWB. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 968,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after acquiring an additional 325,562 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,643,000. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 255,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 99,265 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,954,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,565,000 after buying an additional 85,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 341,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 72,017 shares in the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

