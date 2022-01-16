Analysts Expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the highest is ($0.43). Coherus BioSciences reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 608.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($3.69) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Bbva USA boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 478.6% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 90.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $152,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98. Coherus BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

