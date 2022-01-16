Analysts Expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will announce earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. First Financial Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.97 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

FFIN stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.81. The company had a trading volume of 415,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,205. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.27%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $50,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,274 shares of company stock worth $115,113 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 144.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth $202,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

