Analysts Expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.22 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will post $83.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.29 million to $84.08 million. Lexington Realty Trust reported sales of $83.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year sales of $340.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $337.80 million to $342.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $333.21 million, with estimates ranging from $315.61 million to $343.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lexington Realty Trust.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LXP. Evercore ISI cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 136,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,619,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,150,000 after purchasing an additional 38,095 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $358,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 39.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 17,598 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 18.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 365,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 55,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.76%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.