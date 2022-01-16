Analysts Offer Predictions for Blueprint Medicines Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($10.51) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($6.46). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($4.92) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BPMC. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $78.00 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The firm had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $84,192.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $3,435,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,729,692. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 39.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 40.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 18,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

