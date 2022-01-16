Analysts Set BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Target Price at $61.41

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.41.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in BCE during the third quarter worth $333,780,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in BCE by 64.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,839,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,792 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new position in BCE during the second quarter worth $58,775,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in BCE by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,849,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in BCE during the second quarter worth $38,220,000. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.93. 879,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,368. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.47. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.95.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BCE will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.7047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.63%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

