Analysts Set Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Target Price at $30.50

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLVT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In related news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,578 shares of company stock worth $1,736,374 in the last 90 days. 21.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,211,829,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,906,467,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $760,346,000. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $547,157,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $476,734,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

